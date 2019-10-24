Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

