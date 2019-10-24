AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

ALRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

