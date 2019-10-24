Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $93.08, 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

