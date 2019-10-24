Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, 632,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,039,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $490.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
