Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, 632,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,039,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $490.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

