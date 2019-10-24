Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.
About Akbank T.A.S.
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.