Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

