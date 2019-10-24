AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 374.28 ($4.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 399.06. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 482 ($6.30). The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 5,190 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £19,877.70 ($25,973.74).

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

