Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.69).

Shares of AIXA opened at €9.63 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.23. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €12.10 ($14.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

