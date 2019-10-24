Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.69).

Shares of AIXA opened at €9.63 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.23. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €12.10 ($14.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

