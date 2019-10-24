Aion Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liqui, RightBTC and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $22.75 million and $566,845.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bilaxy, Liqui, DragonEX, Kyber Network, BitForex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

