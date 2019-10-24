AidCoin (AID) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $507,490.00 and $28,195.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.