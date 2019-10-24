Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 156,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95, a P/E/G ratio of 60.42 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

