AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and WP Carey (NASDAQ:WPC) Head-To-Head Review

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AGNC Investment and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -62.31% 11.47% 1.02% WP Carey 38.36% 6.72% 3.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of WP Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WP Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and WP Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $776.00 million 11.85 $129.00 million $2.35 7.14 WP Carey $885.73 million 17.84 $411.57 million $5.39 17.17

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WP Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AGNC Investment pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AGNC Investment and WP Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 WP Carey 1 4 0 0 1.80

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. WP Carey has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.79%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than WP Carey.

Summary

WP Carey beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.