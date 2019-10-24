Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

