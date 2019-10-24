Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

