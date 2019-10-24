Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 619,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $335.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 613.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

