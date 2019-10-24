African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Shares Down 4.3%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 135,154 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 189,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

