AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34.

AFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

