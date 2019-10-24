AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $60.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,208. AerCap has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 106,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 52.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

