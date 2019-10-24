Aegis Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Aegis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,527. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 180,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

