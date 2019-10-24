Adya (CVE:ADYA) Shares Up 14.3%

Adya Inc (CVE:ADYA) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

About Adya (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; prepaid long distance calling cards; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

