AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

