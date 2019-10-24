AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $32.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $154.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

