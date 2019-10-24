AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2,851.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,489 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,896,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after acquiring an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,965,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 368,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 211,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

