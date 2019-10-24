AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 8,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 825,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 309,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 866,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,271 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

