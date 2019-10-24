adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €230.00 by Morgan Stanley

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €269.62 ($313.51).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €274.00 ($318.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €276.46 and a 200-day moving average of €263.79. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

