Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

GOLF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 172,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

