Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.