Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $139.50 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $139.50 in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $127.28 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

