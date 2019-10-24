Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Up 2.7%

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), 524,430 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.