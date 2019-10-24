Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,697,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 41.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,488,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

