Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Svb Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Svb Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACRS. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ACRS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

