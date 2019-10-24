Account Management LLC Has $900,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 129.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $546,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

