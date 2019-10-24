Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

NYSE:ACN opened at $185.38 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,099 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.