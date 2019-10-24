Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 9,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,679. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

