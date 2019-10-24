Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $244.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter.

Absolute Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

