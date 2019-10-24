ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $20.47

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $20.47. ABB shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 75,592 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABB. Societe Generale downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 393,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after buying an additional 816,202 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after buying an additional 744,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

