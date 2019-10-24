ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 74,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,985. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

