967 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $1,432,589.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,253 shares of company stock worth $29,736,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

EW stock opened at $225.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

