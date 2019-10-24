$90.82 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report sales of $90.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $83.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $358.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.19 million to $362.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $378.93 million, with estimates ranging from $375.29 million to $380.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 203,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,752. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,744,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

