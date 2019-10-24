8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.71. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $98,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 98.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 203,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $26,733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 59.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after buying an additional 1,187,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

