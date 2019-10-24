$731.73 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $731.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.42 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $694.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after buying an additional 437,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

