$72.32 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post $72.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.02 million to $72.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $60.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $290.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.51 million to $291.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.19 million, with estimates ranging from $332.54 million to $342.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $3,419,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock valued at $64,386,888. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 209,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Workiva has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

