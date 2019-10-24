$680.17 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $680.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.89 million and the highest is $688.93 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $652.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

EQR opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

