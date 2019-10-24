6,729 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.