6,613 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teleflex by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,857,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.00.

TFX stock opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $72,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total value of $2,463,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $13,924,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

