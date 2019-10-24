6 Meridian Reduces Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.05% of James River Group worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

James River Group stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

