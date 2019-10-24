6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $780,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.