6 Meridian Raises Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

6 Meridian grew its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.06% of Amerisafe worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSF stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

