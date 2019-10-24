6 Meridian Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 250,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 254,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,145,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,593,000.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWM opened at $27.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.