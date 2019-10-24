6 Meridian Buys 31,796 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

