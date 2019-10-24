6 Meridian Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 596.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,000.

PXH opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3845 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

